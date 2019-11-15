Trade Minister backs the need to accede the Paris Convention

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade is concerned with the use of the word ‘Fiji’ in international jurisdiction on certain products that does not originate from Fiji.

Minister Faiyaz Koya made the comment in relation to the need for Fiji to accede the Paris Convention for the Protection of the Industrial Property.

Koya says they have received numerous complaints in relation to trademarks registered in international jurisdiction on certain items that is not authentic to Fiji.

Koya says the use of Fiji in such products misleads consumers to believe that it originated from Fiji and can tarnish the Fijian brand.

“Not only do these businesses benefit unfairly from the use of the word Fiji as a brand name, but they can also even tarnish it if it does not uphold the standards of the actual Fijian brand known for its quality, organic and pristine characteristics.”

The Minister says Fiji’s accession to the Paris Convention and the Madrid Agreement will offer unique benefits to all domestic companies and entrepreneurs to protect their trademark and industrial property portfolios across the world.

Koya adds this is expected to provide a tremendous boost to scientific research and innovative activity in the country.

The Trade Minister says acceding to the Paris Convention will provide a long term solution to this issue in Fiji.