Trade can address gender inequality

There are opportunities for female apprentices in Fiji’s trade industry.

Feminists in the trade industry are optimistic that women are just as capable as their male colleagues.

Director of the National Training and Productivity Centre, Doctor Isimeli Tagicakiverata says there are currently more than 240 apprentices in training with only 20 percent of them being women.

“We have to encourage more females to join the trade and break the stereotypes that trade jobs are only for males.”

A World Bank study published in 2020 confirms that trade can substantially improve economic outcomes for women, by increasing employment and wages, creating better jobs, and lowering costs.