News

Trade between Fiji and USA impressive despite pandemic

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 25, 2021 4:30 pm

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic slowdown, trade between Fiji and the United States has been impressive.

This is according to United States Embassy Chargé d’affaires – Tony Greubel.

Greubel says in 2019 the United States exported $103 million worth of goods and services to Fiji and imported $246 million worth of goods and services.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this dipped to $224 million last year.

Fiji-USA Business Council President Arif Khan says Fiji has a lot of potentials.

“They’re also strong interest from the US as well on investing in Fiji as well as sharing the services.”

A video conference with more than 50 American investors and companies to introduce them to Fiji’s export sector was held today.

Khan hopes the conference will pave way for increased exports.

 

