Trade between Fiji and the UK are stronger than ever: Tikolevu

The trade relations between Fiji and the United Kingdom’s member countries have been cemented through various sectors over the decades.

These were the sentiments of Fiji’s High Commissioner to the UK Jitoko Tikolevu.

Tikolevu says through Fiji and the UK partnership over the years, many Fijians have been able to find work overseas.

“The Fiji High Commission in London opened shortly after Fiji’s independence which speaks great volumes of an important and the significant relationship we share with the UK. Numerous Fijian nationals have been privileged to serve in her Majesties armed forces over the last 50 years.”

Tikolevu adds that due to COVID-19, Fiji Day celebrations in the UK were cancelled however, he commended all the frontline health workers.

“I would also like to recognize and offer my sincere appreciation to all the brave health workers and first responders who have worked tirelessly on the front lines during these difficult times. Fiji salutes you all.”

The High Commissioner to the UK adds that Fiji also acknowledged the profound exchanges between member countries in the field of education through the Chevening scholarship.