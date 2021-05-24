Town Planning Act needs review: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says there is a need to review the Town Planning Act.

Speaking during the i-Taukei Affair’s Nai Lalakai programme on Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama says the act came into effect in 1946 and no longer suits the current development needs of towns and cities.

He says a change in the Act will eventually help investment.

“We have seen changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic therefore there is a need to change certain laws to help us align ourselves with development to help us recover from the pandemic. The act needs to change so that it’s relevant to today’s development.”

Bainimarama admits that some sections of the Acts are now obstacles to what authorities want to achieve.

“We need changes and this is hard to do because of the old Acts that are still in place. We need to further develop our towns and cities but we can’t because of all these Acts. We can’t expand the town boundaries, we can’t further develop parts of the towns.”

Consultation is underway and Fijians are being encouraged to contribute.

The government has allowed 14 days for submissions to be sent in.