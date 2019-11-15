Town Council investigates illegal excavation

The Nasinu Town Council is now carrying out a detailed investigation on the landslide and illegal excavation at Newtown, Nasinu.

The Council has confirmed that excavation in the area was carried out without approval and they are trying to ensure there is no repeat.

Permanent Secretary for Housing Sanjeeva Perera says the Nasinu Town Council has issued letters to all the households in the area.

“So it’s just two families that have been currently identified as involved in excavation works. Letters have been given to all others as a precautionary measure to keep that informed that they should not be doing exaction without prior approval from the council.”

Perera is urging Fijians to acquire approvals prior to any earthworks.