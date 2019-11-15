Town and Country Planning Act outdated: Kumar

The Town and Country Planning Act is expected to go under review once a consultant is identified.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says the Act is not suited to the changes that have taken place over the years.

“First thing first we have to identify the consultant, once that is done than the scope of work is already there and then we will be engaging the consultant to undertake the review, Town and Country Planning Act is really outdated and it needs to be reviewed so that it’s suited to the modern time.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Department of Local Government received interest for tender at the end of last year and will appoint a consultant soon.

The Minister says once the review is done, a new era of growth in development can be expected.