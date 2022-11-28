Tower Pacific to continue investment

[Photo: Supplied]

The Tower Pacific says they have seen a 71 percent increase in Fiji sales compared to 2021, with 88 percent of all new businesses purchased via a new digital platform.

Chief Executive, Blair Turnbull says despite many pandemic-induced challenges, they have celebrated significant growth in the country.

He says throughout this year, they have continued to invest in Pacific digital transformation, launching the Pacific’s first-ever online quote-to-buy insurance experience.

He says as part of this transformation, they have added further Pacific ground-breaking technologies like My Tower Fiji in April and My Tower Vanuatu in November.



Blair Turnbull [Photo: Supplied]

Turnbull says they have seen positive uptake of My Tower Fiji, as the first ever fully digital self-service insurance platform in the Pacific, that allows people to pay their insurance premiums, lodge a claim, get a quote, update their personal details, purchase a policy and now view their motor vehicle, house and contents policies, all in one simple online portal.

He adds they have also created more than 50 new jobs for local people and now have almost 120 staff in Fiji working across every Tower business unit, double the amount of people in 2021.

Turnbull says during over the next financial year, they will continue to invest in Fiji.