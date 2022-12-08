150 families covered under cyclone insurance

Tower Insurance has been able to insure almost 150 families under its Cyclone Response Cover.

Chief Executive, Blair Turnbull says this is a testament to the value of the product.

Turnbull says they have been conducting roadshows to connect with individuals in local communities and offer them the opportunity to join the initiative.

“So, nine out of ten family homes in Fiji and the Pacific still don’t have insurance, they have these lovely homes but unfortunately should something happen like a cyclone event … so we have created something called parametric cover to help customers and communities get back on their feet in the case of a cyclone or strong wind events.”

Turnbull says the product addresses the much-needed insurance gap in the market, builds economic resilience and provides peace of mind for Fijians.

The Cyclone Response Cover is available to all Fijians for the 2023-2024 cyclone season, and will later be expanded to other Pacific markets soon.