Tourist Aviation Company affected by pandemic

Joyce Aviation Group, a locally owned aviation company says they relied heavily on the Asian tourism market.

Chief executive Tim Joyce says they’ve recorded a downturn in business since February, as many tourists canceled their holiday during the Chinese New Year celebration period.

This is when the Coronavirus cases were at its peak in China.

“Additionally busiest month is normally February which is the Chinese New Year period and that’s when all the flights out of china were canceled so we had a massive impact.”

The Group has not laid off any of its workers but everyone is working on reduced hours to keep the business afloat.

The team was at the Suva foreshore yesterday conducting joy flights for the capital city dwellers.