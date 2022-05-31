Women play critical role in tourism

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

The Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative has commended Tourism Fiji for recognizing the significance of women as tourism employees comprising 42% of all direct workforce.

The Initiative has teamed up with the government’s tourism marketing arm to support the development of the 2022-2024 Corporate Plan and an inclusive, private sector-led tourism industry.

Tourism Expert Sara Currie says they welcome the opportunity to work with Tourism Fiji to set targets and goals for the two-years ahead, as Fiji recovers from COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

She has also commended Tourism Fiji for recognizing that only a quarter of managerial and professional positions in the tourism sector are held by women.

“The plan also acknowledges that women can play critical roles in tourism such as providing child care or producing handicrafts might be part of the informal economy which can be difficult to measure and is often under researched. The Corporate Plan commits to working with women like tourism business and for Tourism Fiji to play and advocacy role and I am pleased to say PSDI is committed to supporting Tourism Fiji to access evidence about the role of women in tourism.”

Currie says they are looking forward to seeing Fiji’s tourism sector go from strength to strength.