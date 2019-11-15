Visitor arrivals up 6.4% in November

Visitor arrival for the month of November increased by 6.4 percent compared to last year.

This has been revealed by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics visitor arrival data.

69,123 visitors entered our shores last month compared to 64,989 for the same month last year.

Article continues after advertisement

71.9 percent of the visitors came to Fiji for holiday, while 11.3% came to visit friends and families.

3.6 percent visited the country for business purposes, while 13.2 percent visited for other reasons.

31,701 visitors came from Australia, 13,788 came from New Zealand while 7,922 came from the USA.

A decrease in the number of visitors from South Korea, Continental Europe, China and Canada was recorded.