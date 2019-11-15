Visitor arrivals for June declines

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says visitor arrivals for June totalled at 413.

In 2019, visitor arrival numbers for the same period stood at 85,652.

Similar to May this year, numbers have decreased and this is attributed to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on international travel.

Of the 413 visitors, 41 came by air while 372 came by sea. The sea visitor arrivals were mostly seamen on fishing vessels.

A total of 650 Fiji Residents departed our shores during the month of June of which 212 were for a short-term absence of under three months and 279 were for over three months and within 12 months period.

A total of 159 resident departures were for a longer-term absence of 1 year or more.