Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Tourism

Visitor arrivals for June declines

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 17, 2020 12:45 pm
The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says visitor arrivals for June totalled at 413. [Source: File photo]

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says visitor arrivals for June totalled at 413.

In 2019, visitor arrival numbers for the same period stood at 85,652.

Similar to May this year, numbers have decreased and this is attributed to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on international travel.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the 413 visitors, 41 came by air while 372 came by sea. The sea visitor arrivals were mostly seamen on fishing vessels.

A total of 650 Fiji Residents departed our shores during the month of June of which 212 were for a short-term absence of under three months and 279 were for over three months and within 12 months period.

A total of 159 resident departures were for a longer-term absence of 1 year or more.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.