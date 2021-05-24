Visitor arrival numbers strong: Hill

Tourism Fiji is optimistic that visitor arrivals will hit 120, 000 in another three months.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they expect more bookings and arrivals as flights to Wellington and Christchurch New Zealand have resumed.

Hill says April remains their strongest month in terms of arrivals and he is confident that more tourists will grace our shores.

“The numbers I am hearing in Denarau, seeing a lot of people out and about at Port Denarau, out at cloud nine, Malamala Beach Club and South Seas island, these kinds of places, you know these give us an indication that the numbers are really strong so I think we will see somewhere around 30,000 -35000 in April and what we hoping is that May, June, and July actually hold similar numbers.”

Tourism Fiji expects around 129, 804 visitors between April and July this year.