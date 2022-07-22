Villagers graduate from Marriott Training Academy

[Photo Supplied]

The first class of the Marriott Training Academy have graduated following the completion of their two month hotel operation.

With a 95 percent success rate, the group consisted of 38 candidates from local villages selected from the Land Owners Community (LOC).

Over 150 applications were received from which 40 successful candidates were shortlisted and they then undertook an 8-week course learning the tricks of the trade from the island’s hospitality experts.

They are now competent in a variety of service areas including Front Office as guest service agents and porters, housekeeping and public area cleaning attendant, service team across all 5 of the resort’s food and beverage outlets and positions as chef or stewarding.

General Manager of Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay Silvano Dressino thanked all the graduates for their hard work and willingness to learn.

Dressino adds with the tourism and hospitality industry rapidly growing, others are expected to see employment offers come through when an opportunity arises in Fiji or internationally.