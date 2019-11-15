Training opportunities for tourism workers affected by COVID-19

A virtual development training course has been launched to assist Fijians who are suffering from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The United Nations Development Programme, United Nations Capital Development Fund, Australia Pacific Training Coalition and the Pacific Tourism Organization have formed this unique partnership to allow Fijians in the tourism and hospitality sector to acquire new knowledge and find alternative employment.

Trade and Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says the uncertainty on when the pandemic will end should not stop Fijians from learning new skills.

“Approximately 1500 odd Fijians in the industry will have an opportunity to learn new skills and enhance productivity. It may also encourage those employees to start their own businesses.”

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says the micro-credential courses will initially focus on forty unemployed staff from the tourism and hospitality sector.

“They have not been identified yet those are going to be the areas that we will work with the other stakeholders on. There will be applications that will come through and people will be selected based on where they think those skills will of use to them.”

The courses provided by APTC will comprise of micro-credential courses which will be a prerequisite for an additional skills course.