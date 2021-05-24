Tourism to boost Pacific’s 2022 growth

The economies of Fiji and the Pacific are set to rebound in 2022, says the Asian Development Bank in its latest Pacific Economic Monitor.

While the ADB report downgraded the Pacific region’s growth forecast to -0.6% in 2021, it says the sub-region is forecast to have 4.7% growth next year.

It says wider vaccination against the coronavirus disease permits borders to progressively reopen.

The ADB says this is expected to boost trade and tourism, particularly in Fiji, the Cook Islands, and Vanuatu.

ADB’s Director General for the Pacific, Leah Gutierrez says reopening to tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 is vital for the tourism outlook.

Tourism to Pacific destinations has remained restricted, with visitors mostly coming in through travel bubble arrangements with bilateral partners.

Fiji opened its borders to travel partner countries on December 1st, which resulted in thousands of locals getting their jobs back just in time for the festive season.