Tourism Industry signs Collective Agreement with Union

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington (from left), FHTA HR/IR Chair and General Manager for Tanoa Hotel Group, Narend Kumar, NUHCTIE General Secretary, Daniel Urai. [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association celebrated a HR milestone for tourism this year by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Union of Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Industries Employees for a Collective Agreement template for hotel workers.

The two organizations have been in consultation since well before and during COVID to reach a consensus on the collective agreement after considerable discussions that had commenced many years ago through changing dynamics and the more recent circumstances brought about by the COVID pandemic.

Union representatives held final talks with both parties and were pleased with negotiations being concluded positively.

FHTA HR/IR Chair and General Manager for Tanoa Hotel Group, Narend Kumar, said that as part of FHTA’s on-going efforts to bargain in good faith and maintain amicable industrial relations, especially now with tourism moving very quickly from recovery mode to full operations, they want to maintain fair and equitable employment conditions industry-wide.

NUHCTIE General Secretary, Daniel Urai, was also pleased with the signing, adding that they agree with a collective agreement that sets the baseline standards for hotel workers that can be used to build on.

The MOU signing provides for a collective agreement template as an overarching document using employment categories, descriptions, and terminology that will be shared to encourage industry-wide use of clauses, terms, and conditions to promote better industrial relations.