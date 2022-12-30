Tourism industry recovering faster than expected

Tourist arriving at the airport.

Tourism Fiji says the industry is recovering at twice the rate of their predictions since the reopening of Fiji’s border last year.

CEO Brent Hill says the industry’s recovery journey post-COVID-19 is unprecedented, and relevant stakeholders say it will only get better.

“Sitting here this time last year, if somebody would have said to me we’d be getting close to 600,000 tourists in a year I probably would have laughed.”

Article continues after advertisement



Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill.

FIJI MARRIOT MOMI BAY General Manager Silvano Dressino says they are one of those many hotels that are now hiring more employees because of the influx of tourists coming to our shores.

“And we’re very blessed that we also could re-hire over 350 associates which was more than we had pre-COVID levels.”



FIJI MARRIOT MOMI BAY General Manager Silvano Dressino.

Tourism Fiji says arrivals for the year were 300,000 more than what they expected.

The industry brought in $1.73 billion to the visitor economy, with over 560,550 tourists from January to November alone.