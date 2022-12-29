Tourism industry records growth in billions

Tourism Fiji is forging a newer marketing perspective to enhance its economic growth.

CEO Brent Hill says the industry brought in $1.73 billion to the visitor economy with over 560,550 tourists from January to November alone.

Hill says 63,646 tourists visited the country in November and the majority of them are from Canada.

“I think that’s the thing, tourism Fiji, we wanna be innovative with who we work with from a marketing perspective. You know it’s using all the different avenues that we’ve got to promote Fiji around the world and Fiji water is so well known around the world.”

Hill adds that the industry recorded 92.1% of visitor arrival levels compared to 2019.