Tourism flying towards recovery

Fiji will continue to fly out the gates of recovery post COVID.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says in the past few months, the country has experienced a vast change as more tourists are coming in.

Viljoen says while the pandemic set us back, it did not knock us out as Fijians are resilient.

“I’m proud to report that bookings for the next 6 months are approaching pre-COVID levels. Our message has been simple, Fiji is open as the most pristine and people-powered destination on earth and in our experience, no one showcases the Fijian brand better than Fijian people themselves.”

Since re-opening our borders in December 2021, there has been a steady and healthy growth in visitor numbers from Australia, the United States and most recently New Zealand –– the vast majority of which have flown to Fiji on our national carrier, Fiji Airways.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya highlights that Fiji averaged occupancy that exceeded our 2019 peak, across thirty key hotels.

Koya adds the Average Daily Room Rate and our Revenue per Available Room matched 2019 pre-pandemic figures which are very good signs as we continue to build back.