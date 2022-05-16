Tourism Fiji’s Corporate Plan to pave way forward

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Tourism Fiji will officially launch its Corporate Plan 2022-2024 later this month.

Chief executive, Brent Hill says the plan paves the way forward for a better, greener and more sustainable organisation and to surpass 1 billion visitor arrivals by 2024.

Hill adds it’s an ambitious target and one that cannot be attained without collaboration from the Government via the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Tourism, and all other industry partners and stakeholders.

He also highlighted that the organization’s Fijian Tourism Expo held last week, was a successful event, with over 88 exhibiting companies, 90 buyers, 10 media delegates.

Hill says many delegates reunited after two years and they’re confident that all the buyers found this trip valuable.

The chief executive says this successful event now sets a good benchmark for FTE 2023.