COVID-19
Tourism

Tourism Fiji positive as high bookings recorded

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 23, 2021 12:50 pm

Tourism Fiji says the booking numbers indicate a positive start for the tourism industry.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says while there have been several bookings from Australia and the United States, they are also expecting visitors from Europe and Asia to grace our shores.

“Most of the tourists are at this stage coming in from Australia, which is fantastic and to be expected because we got four airlines coming in with Fiji Airways, Qantas, Jet, and Virgin, but also the numbers are really positive also coming out from US. We are really excited that the Los Angeles service is doing really well, and we are pleased to see that.”

Article continues after advertisement

United States of America Chargé d’Affaires, Tony Greubel, also shared similar sentiments.

“Americans are really excited to be returning here, so Fiji Airways has announced daily flights to the United States beginning on December 1st. I heard from Tourism Fiji and officials that the majority of the tourists here in December are actually originating from the USA.”

Tourism Fiji is expecting over 35,000 visitors next month.

 

