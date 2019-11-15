Tourism Fiji maps plans for recovery

Ahead of tonight’s budget announcement, the Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association says its members are working together on what they can do to sustain the industry.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says Tourism Fiji is laying the platform to improve delivery and mapping strategy.

Lockington says COVID-19 has forced tourism businesses to re-evaluate how they run operations.

“The national tourism office and responsible for marketing Fiji as a destination or as a preferred destination is working very closely with our tourism members to make sure that we develop marketing plans that have this strategic focus that it is going towards a COVID-safe world and that we send out a very, very important message that Fiji is a safe destination for you to come to as a visitor.”

Lockington says the focus now is on recovery plans and what can be done better after the pandemic.