Tourism Fiji focuses on meeting demand

Tourism Fiji’s focus is to generate demand in the market and get more tourists into the country.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says bookings indicate a positive start for the industry when commercial flights resume next Wednesday.

Hill says they are hoping to get more tourists to visit Taveuni and Vanua Levu.

“The key thing from our perspective in terms of our tourism sector going forward is that we are hoping that we continue to get demand and that get as many people as we can into Fiji and then we spend that demand right across Fiji.”

Hill says while there have been several bookings from Australia and the United States, they are also expecting visitors from Europe and Asia to grace our shores.

Hotels and resorts are inundated with bookings as the festive season is just around the corner.