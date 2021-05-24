Tourism Fiji expects 80,000 tourists

Hotels can expect a high number of tourists when the borders open for international travel in over two weeks.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill, says close to 100,000 tourists will holiday here in the next two months if there are no disruptions.

“From our perspective, we’re expecting maybe close to 40,000 tourists in each of December and January, which is staggering”

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya, says it is refreshing to see the industry slowly getting back on its feet.

“We are very hopeful that we will get to that. That’s the hope that we have based on the numbers that we’re seeing right now”

The repatriation flights for Fiji nationals, diplomats and permit holders began today with the first flight flying in from Sydney, Australia.