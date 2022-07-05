Tourism earnings for three months hit $100m

[File Photo]

Fiji’s tourism earnings between January and March stood at $109.4 million.

The Government says the country is recovering from the impacts of COVID-19.

According to the figures released on Fijian Government Facebook page, Fiji earned $99.3 million from holiday makers alone.

Between January and May, 143,399 visitors graced our shores which shows 44.6% recovery of arrivals in the same period before COVID-19.

The highest number of visitors were from Australia, New Zealand was second with the USA on third in terms of arrivals.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says a lot of work is being carried out to ensure more visitors come to Fiji.

“Fiji is one of, if not the number one destination that they are looking to so for Australia and New Zealand that’s really fantastic. They are doing a lot of marketing, lot of PR so is Fiji Airways etc. So, we working really hard to make sure that we continue to get those numbers coming in.”

More than 92,000 tourists came from Australia, 21, 510 from New Zealand and 17, 046 from the USA.

In May, visitor arrivals stood at 47,813.

Thousands of Fijians have returned to their jobs or gained new employment because of this positive recovery in our largest foreign exchange earner.

The Government says these figures continue to rise as we rebuild stronger, bigger and better together.