Tourism ad hits the mark

Fiji’s Open for Happiness 90 second campaign advertisement starring Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson has been viewed over five million times since its launch this month.

The ad has reached more than nine million people around the world on Tourism Fiji’s social channels, prompting the release of a behind-the-scenes video.

Brand Manager Sera Cawanibuka says the video applauds and recognizes the hard work of the production crew and broader team who helped make the ‘Open for Happiness’ campaign, a success.

Cawanibuka adds the campaign was a labour of love for Fiji, and a way to show the world that Fiji is open for happiness and ready to welcome them.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Brent Hill says Fiji is THE buzz destination for 2022 with internet hits increasing by 19% while new users to the fiji.travel site rose by 22%.

Hill adds bookings to Fiji are high, which is great for our tourism industry and will see more Fijians back at work.

He also says the assets from the “Open for Happiness” campaign will be used throughout 2022 with great results being seen in Australia, the United States, Europe and soon New Zealand.