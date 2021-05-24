Home

Tourism

Taveuni Dateline Handicraft Market opens

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 2, 2022 10:00 am
[Source: Supplied]

Taveuni Tourism Association has opened a new handicraft market at the International Dateline in Waiyevo.

The Taveuni Dateline Handicraft Market has been established by Susanne Neli and her family with the help of the Association.

The market will initially be open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and the Association hopes to extend the days once business increases.

[Source: Supplied]

Locally-crafted fans, masi, sulus and jewellery are being showcased at the Market which the visitors can purchase.

TTA President, Terri Gortan, says they are delighted to support this new handicraft market in Taveuni.

Gortan says it’s a great opportunity for their local women to show their creative skills and to display their crafts.


[Source: Supplied]

