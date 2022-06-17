Tanoa Hotel Group owner jets in

The owner of Tanoa Hotel Group, YP Reddy (middle).

The owner of Tanoa Hotel Group, YP Reddy has arrived in Fiji after two years to thank staff for their commitment during the pandemic.

Reddy expressed gratitude to employees who pushed on during the height of COVID-19 and continued to work hard, especially after Fiji opened its borders again.

“Always very interested to see when I can meet them and now today is the chance and I would like to thank everyone for this welcome which I said earlier I’m just an ordinary man.”

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy says the business would not have been where it is today if not for the dedication and passion of staff of the Reddy Group.

A pioneer in Fiji’s hotel industry, Reddy is dedicating time to visit all his properties to meet staff in person.