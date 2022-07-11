Suva economy to thrive

[File Photo]

Suva will be a hive of activity throughout the week, as international and regional leaders converge for the much awaited Pacific Islands Forum.

The Forum has gained international attention with overseas media also flying to the country to cover the 51st PIF.

This will increase economic activity in the Capital City as hotels, accommodation centres, transport services providers as well as restaurants are expected to be busy.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says the economy is always grateful for such high-level meetings and conferences.

Lockington adds the tourism supply chain is going through great times.

“If you check at any of the main hotels in Suva, they’ve been full with meetings, conferences and events happening. So, the tourism spread of visitors and visitor arrivals have come all the day into Suva.”

Lockington says this will mean more people are going back to their jobs or finding new employment.