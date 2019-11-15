Sustainable marine ecosystem a must in the Tourism industry

The Ministry of Fisheries in collaboration with the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association are working to establish fishing wardens to monitor fishing grounds around resorts and hotels.

This is done to ensure marine ecosystem surrounding island resort and hotels in the rural areas are maintained and are free from illegal fishing activity.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says talks are underway to identify prioritized areas.

Lockington adds it’s important to maintain marine ecosystems, with diving a major draw card in the tourism industry.