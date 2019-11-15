Home

Sustainable marine ecosystem a must in the Tourism industry

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 27, 2020 9:20 am
FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says talks are underway to identify prioritized areas.

The Ministry of Fisheries in collaboration with the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association are working to establish fishing wardens to monitor fishing grounds around resorts and hotels.

This is done to ensure marine ecosystem surrounding island resort and hotels in the rural areas are maintained and are free from illegal fishing activity.

Lockington adds it's important to maintain marine ecosystems, with diving a major draw card in the tourism industry.

Lockington adds it’s important to maintain marine ecosystems, with diving a major draw card in the tourism industry.

