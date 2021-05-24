Home

Tourism

Supply chain issues remain a concern: Tourism Fiji

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 5:10 am
[File Photo]

Fiji’s tourism sector is facing supply chain issues, and advanced preparation can reduce these issues.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says the high cost of goods and the fact that it takes longer to reach Fiji is a challenge for the sector.

“So with things like accessing all the fresh produce we want to get and that can be a bit of a challenge and particularly we want to make sure that food and drink we are offering is of the highest possible standard and that’s a strategic priority.”

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says ordering in advance or buying a little more can be an alternative option, but it will have an impact on the cash flow.

He adds that in some instances, hotels and resort staff tend to adjust their menus and are now placing more orders in advance, knowing that shipments take time.

