Strong rebound of Australian tourists acknowledged

Tourism Minister, Faiyaz Koya, has acknowledged the strong rebound of Australian visitors to Fiji, who currently represent 56 percent of the total arrivals.

Koya recently held a bilateral meeting with Australian Assistant Minister for Manufacturing and Trade, Senator Tim Ayres, on the margins of the G20 Tourism Ministerial meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

He says the tourism sector has put Fiji on the path to a strong economic recovery.

The Ministers further shared how geopolitics is impacting the cost of travel, freight, and food, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Koya also highlighted current global labor issues and the return of up-skilled workers from Australia to Fiji.

To support labor mobility, the ministers discussed a possible strategic framework that will ensure that citizens build skills in more service sectors.

The Australian Senator added his government is working effectively on visa and migration matters for Pacific nations.

The minister also spoke about mechanisms that could boost growing trade and investment.