Strengthening of child safeguarding a priority

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 12:20 pm
Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Tourism Shaheen Ali. [File Photo]

The Fijian economy is tracking well in its recovery.

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Tourism Shaheen Ali says this gives way for renewed partnership and direction for the Fijian tourism industry.

The Permanent Secretary says they are working with partners to strengthen child safeguarding in tourism.

Ali says they want to see child protection policies across all the sectors and Tourism is the largest and a leading sector of our economy, should be at the forefront.

He adds as tourism operators and custodians of the guests, there’s a duty of care owed to guests and locals alike which requires child-sensitive products, and recognizing children’s vulnerability.

Ali adds they are supporting tourism stakeholders in implementing child-safe policies and giving you the training to build capacity amongst your teams.

Meanwhile, Child Safe Tourism is part of the Fijian Government’s greater national commitment to the tourism industry.

