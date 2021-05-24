SPTO optimistic tourism activity will rebound

The South Pacific Tourism Organization is optimistic that Fiji’s tourism sector will bounce back soon.

Chief Executive, Christopher Cocker says regional tourism sectors are keeping a close watch on the Fijian Government’s procedures ahead of the re-opening of its international borders.

Cocker believes the tourism sector has to continuously review its safety operating procedures.

He adds the Organization is working around the clock and collaborating with regional tourism stakeholders to ensure applicable stringent measures are implemented to retain tourism productivity in Fiji and the region.

“We need to be all cautious in this case and this area. I haven’t heard of any changes, it’s going ahead in terms of opening on the 1st of December. The Ministry has advised that we need to make sure that the protocols that are being planned and established for the re-opening of borders are stringent and robust.”

Meanwhile, a two-day Pacific Islands Tourism Research symposium spearheaded by the SPTO is currently underway aiming to provide a platform for tourism stakeholders to discuss the state of play, challenges and opportunities.