South Sea Cruises confident of outlasting impacts of COVID-19

South Sea Cruises, one of the largest day cruise companies in Fiji has stated that despite a few companies being affected by COVID-19, they are diversified enough to see out some impacts over the next few months.

CEO Brad Rutherford says that despite the company noting a slowdown in bookings, these could also be due to the off-peak tourism season.

Rutherford says it will be a challenging year for those in the industry but they will need a strategic plan to overcome these issues.

“You will see that the operators who are strong, good operators with products you will see them continue to operate and you will see the operators who are perhaps not that strong may suffer more but South Seas cruisers we are a very diversified business and sure our products are going to take some impact but we are diverse enough to see out those impacts but if there is less tourists coming here everyone will suffer.”

According to Rutherford with Fiji not having any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, this may even be beneficial as tourists would feel comfortable and safe holidaying in our islands.

He adds they will continue to assess the situation in the lead up to Fiji’s tourism season which runs from June and August.