Safety is paramount: Kumar

Ministry of tourism is keeping a close watch on the advisories being sent out by the health ministry in regard to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Minister Premila Kumar says safety is paramount as it has been declared a global health emergency.

Kumar says they have a steering committee that meets to discuss such issues and whatever directives come out of that discussion is then conveyed to various tourism stakeholders.

“We are keeping a close watch on WHO and the kind of advisories they are issuing. So from the tourism perspective obviously we are concerned, we do not wish to see the number decreasing. Unfortunately in a situation like this, it’s all about safety and safety is paramount.”

Meanwhile, tourism industry stakeholders are being urged to keep abreast of the latest developments and advisories in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

This as the World Health Organization has announced a global health emergency this morning.

South Pacific Tourism Organization chief executive Christopher Cocker says the Pacific cannot afford to be lax in approach to protecting our borders and the people, who are at the very core of the industry.