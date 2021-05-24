Resorts sign up for Recovery Package

Fifty resorts and hotels have signed up for the Fiji Airways led Tourism Recovery Package, which has been created to entice our holidaymakers.

National Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says they are still receiving a lot of interest from property owners, as the opening of our border has built more confidence in the industry.

The government allocated $40m in the budget for the package called the ‘Bula Campaign’.

Viljoen says so far they’ve sold the package to almost 50,000 passengers.

“Of the 100,000 (passengers) we’ve just sold under 50,000 and we have another 50,000 to go but we have a lot of bookings outside of that as well.”

The $40m was given by the Government as a recovery package that will be divided by 100,000 passengers.

This equates to $400 per traveler that will go towards tourism packages including flights, hotels, meals and beverages.

Viljoen says they’ve worked together to take advantage of the duty and the departure tax reductions through this package.