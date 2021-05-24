Reopening of borders emotional for mother

The reopening of Fiji’s borders today was a bit emotional for a mother of three at the Nadi International Airport.

Salaseini Avukama who works at the Cuppabula coffee shop says the reopening for her indicates reassurance.

Avukama says especially with Christmas around the corner, she will now be able to provide for her family as she will have a stable paying job.

The 36-year-old says she is just grateful to be back at work as for almost 2 years she was at home and had to look for other means.

Avukama says she cannot wait to start greeting tourists again as this is an important component of the industry.

She has been working for 5 years at the arrivals area.