Positive impact on Fijian livelihoods

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says today is not just about tourists coming to Fiji, but it means individual lives will be affected in a positive manner.

Sayed-Khaiyum says since the announcement by Prime Minister to open our border on December 1st, there has been a buzz of activity.

He adds a lot of work has gone through this, as the government saw a bigger picture.

The Minister highlights they had a strategy in place and a path to follow which has allowed Fiji to achieve what we have today.

“It has given people security, it has given them a source of livelihood, regain their livelihood and this is what we are obviously focused on as a government.”

However, Sayed-Khaiyum warns we cannot become complacent as the tourism market is highly competitive at this stage.

“Just a reminder, the rest of the world is also opening up. And we have to ensure that we are in the ball game. Being in the ball games means – we need to continue to be a health safe place, people feel confident to come to Fiji knowing that we follow all the various protocols, knowing that we have a very high level of vaccination.”

He is encouraging Fijians to value what we have achieved after almost two years of no tourism activity.