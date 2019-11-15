Home

Over $2b in tourism earnings for 2019

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 9, 2020 6:25 am
Fiji’s earnings from tourism stood at over two billions dollars last year.

The earnings went up by 2.7 percent or over $55 million when compared to 2018.

The United States of America recorded the highest increase in earnings which stood at 19.5 percent contributing over $219m, followed by Pacific Island countries, New Zealand and Australia.

These countries accounted for over 80 percent of earnings for 2019.

