Over 1000 operators CareFIJI certified

Over 1000 businesses and hotels are now CareFIJI certified.

Tourism Fiji Chief Operating Officer, James Pridgeon says over 18 months of preparation work has finally come to fruition.

Pridgeon says they’ve been emphasizing on the CareFIJI commitment which their destination wide assurance program.

He adds it will not only allow them to safely welcome back tourists to our country but also keep Fijians safe.

“From December 2020 through to October 10th this year, we had 335 businesses registered for the CareFIJI commitment. As of today, in the last month we’ve had an additional 600 businesses come on board. So the awareness of the program has been there and we’ve been working very closely with our industry in preparing them to have all our hotels certified. We now have over 160 hotels certified. We continue to work through that list to get more.”

Tourism Fiji is also working with taxis, activity providers, excursions and tour operators to get them certified as well.

Pridgeon adds everyone has been waiting for an opportunity to finally welcome back tourists and it is an exciting time for our country.