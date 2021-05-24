No need to panic on slow uptake

Hotels and businesses need not panic if there is not an immediate cascade of Australian tourists coming to Fiji.

Fiji opens its borders to travelers from next Wednesday, and the Mayor of Frankston City in Australia says there may not be an immediate influx in arrivals.

Chris Bolam says Australian tourists need to build confidence before traveling to Fiji again.

Article continues after advertisement

“You are not going to see an immediate cascade of people coming into Fiji. It is going to be slow and it is going to be deliberate because you got to understand that a lot of people here are still very nervous about international travel, but as I said earlier, once there comes a point where people are confident and it is acceptable I think you will see an explosion of people coming to Fiji.”

Fiji will be open to all fully vaccinated travelers from Travel Partner countries from next Wednesday, without the needed pre-approval.