New SPTO partnership to assist young leaders

[File Photo]

The Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) will assist East-West Center in Hawaii to promote the Professional Fellows Program Opportunity for young economic empowerment leaders.

This has been possible after SPTO Chief Executive Christopher Cocker signed a partnership agreement between the two organizations.

The program is funded by the United States Department of State and administered by the East-West Center.

Article continues after advertisement

SPTO will assist in reviewing and providing recommendations on applicants for the program.

A representative from SPTO will also conduct a presentation during orientation week for each of the program’s three cohorts, beginning in February next year.

Director of the East-West Center’s Professional Development Program, Niruban Balachandran says working with regional partners like SPTO ensured that the program addresses the needs of the region, and attracts top-notch participants who can return home after the program and make positive changes in their communities.

Current plans are for the first cohort of Fellows to be in the US from February 12th to March 18th, 2023.