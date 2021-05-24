Home

New record for visitor arrivals likely for Fiji

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 5:25 am
[File Photo]

Fiji has the opportunity to attract more cashed-up Australians which may set new records for visitor arrivals next year.

Fiji’s main tourism market is Australia, from where inbound travelers accounted for 41% or 367, 000 of visitors in 2019.

In its latest economic outlook for Fiji, ANZ research shows having built considerable savings buffers during the pandemic, Australians are cashed up.

Article continues after advertisement

The outlook says it is important to note that, as an export and import competing product, Australian overseas tourism is highly sensitive to currency.

A stronger currency makes an overseas holiday more appealing.

It says the share of Australian tourists heading to the United States declined over the decade to 2009 as the Australian dollar spent the first half of this decade well below USD0.70.

Since 2015, the AUD has been trading below USD0.80, and this has pushed the share back to nine percent in 2019.

The ANZ research forecast is for the AUD to appreciate moderately to USD0.75 by December and stay there through to end of 2023.

Hence, the Australians may not choose the more expensive destinations, and this is another positive for Fiji.

With not all resort-style overseas destinations open, the outlook states Fiji’s well established brand in Australia should allow it to attract more market share away from some more favoured overseas destinations.

It says by doing so, and assuming other markets especially New Zealand, open up through 2022, Fiji may well set new records for visitor arrivals next year.

However, the researchers says they’re not brave enough to say that Fiji will reach one million visitors in a calendar year, but it will get close to that over the next three years.

