New approach needed for tourism industry

Fiji will need to move away from the traditional tourism settings in order to remain competitive says Economist, Doctor Rohit Kishore.

With more countries, including our Pacific neighbours, slowly re-opening their borders, the usual sandy beaches and luxurious resorts may not be enough to attract visitors.

Doctor Kishore suggests we need to look at eco-tourism and capitalize on areas that Fiji can be well known for.

He says leaving a long-lasting impression on the visitors is vital for the revival of our tourism industry.

“And really now, I think what Fiji needs to do, I think time is over for these general tourism types. If we really want the tourism industry, we really have to re-shape and restructure our tourism industry.”

Dr Kishore highlights the pandemic has taught us many lessons.

Fiji will be opening its international borders on December 1st.

Hotels and resorts are already inundated with bookings as the festive season is just around the corner.