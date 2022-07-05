More than 48,000 visitors for May

[File Photo]

Tourism numbers continue to increase with more than 48,000 holidaymakers arriving into the country in May.

Fiji Hotel Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says the numbers are positive as its an indication that tourists are still choosing us as their destination.

“I believe our reputation in terms of COVID safety has proved really well for the country, in terms of our destination, people have felt it is a place that they could come to that they still felt safe”

Lockington says with last month’s statistics yet to be released, they are confident it will be more than what they are anticipating.

According to the FHTA Chief Executive, travellers coming out of Australia are choosing Fiji for the first time and the feedback has been positive about what they’ve seen.