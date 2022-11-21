More talent needed in the tourism sector

[File Photo]

The tourism industry is still in search of more talent.

According to Neeraj Chadha, general manager of Sheraton & Westin Resorts Fiji, more jobs are currently available, requiring more people to fill these positions.

He says with the tourism industry gaining momentum, there are more opportunities available.

Article continues after advertisement

Chadha says in order to fill these gaps, they are also urging more interested villagers and youths to join the Fiji Marriott Academy.

“So we are encouraging a lot of our youths and people who have been unemployed for a period of time to come and join the training academy and then upskill them so that they can start working in our hotels.”

Meanwhile, over 50 participants have benefited from the academy and are now in the workforce.