More optimism in tourism industry

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is optimistic that by year end, some of the country’s geopolitical and economic concerns will start to abate.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says the industry is getting back on its feet and they want the momentum to continue without any disruptions.

“If you speak to the operators out there, it’s not just the accommodation providers, it’s also the experience and the activity providers , transport providers as well as the national airline. They will all tell you that the bookings are really holding strong and holding strong all the way until the end of the year. We are just happy that things have come back, many of our people have been given back their jobs and the whole country is ticking which is fantastic to see.”

Lockington is also optimistic Fiji will be able to achieve its $3 billion in visitor arrivals by the end of 2024.

“If we continue the momentum that we got right now there is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t be able to hit that mark.”

Over 280,000 visitors have arrived in Fiji so far representing 56.4 percent of arrivals in the same period in 2019.

The forward bookings look very optimistic for the tourism sector.